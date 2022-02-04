1,075,013 Shares in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,075,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shelter Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHQA stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.