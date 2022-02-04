Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 940,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $196.36 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

