Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

