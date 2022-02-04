Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 58,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $97.18 on Friday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,905. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Standex International by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

