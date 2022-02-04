Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

