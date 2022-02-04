KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $594.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

