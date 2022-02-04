Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

