Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $412.93 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

