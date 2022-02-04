Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $3.80 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,302,000 after buying an additional 870,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

