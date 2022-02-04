Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,172,000 after acquiring an additional 681,218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

