Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,422 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $69.14 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

