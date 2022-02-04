Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 553 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

