Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 199.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,100,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 732,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

