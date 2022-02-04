Hourglass Capital LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Kirby worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,378 shares of company stock valued at $756,473 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

