AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.24-$1.28 EPS.

Shares of AME stock traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $134.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.45.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.