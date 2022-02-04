$645.23 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce sales of $645.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $578.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 58,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,322. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.

In related news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in UWM by 125.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.