$485.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $485.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.51 million and the highest is $511.02 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $440.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. 39,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,833. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

