Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Trisura Group stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786. Trisura Group has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

