$165.36 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $165.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $166.20 million. Alteryx posted sales of $160.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $527.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $615.80 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 36,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $140.36.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 6.0% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Alteryx by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

