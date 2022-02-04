Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.25. Canaan shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 6,674 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $683.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 4.19.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 19.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canaan by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 160,010 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter worth $10,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canaan by 528.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 1,076,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.