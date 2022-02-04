Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.25. Canaan shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 6,674 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $683.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 4.19.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.