Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.84. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.
The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
