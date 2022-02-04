Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.84. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

