NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $6.67. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 46,776 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 763.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 345,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

