Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lifted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 3.1% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

NYSE C opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

