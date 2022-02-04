The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lowered by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $361.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

