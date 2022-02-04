Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $161.58 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $144.78 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.