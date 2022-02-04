Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $829,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

