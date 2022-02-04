Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $355,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $208.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.97 and its 200-day moving average is $199.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

