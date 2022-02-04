HighTower Advisors LLC Has $68.05 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $68,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,220 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 104.49%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

