Jefferies Financial Group Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $60.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.01.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP traded up $12.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,565,801. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 290,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Snap by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,367,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,368,000 after buying an additional 798,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.