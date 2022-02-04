FJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 44.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after purchasing an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 20,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,479. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

