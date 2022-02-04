FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $450,000 in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Investar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.60. 7,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,885. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

