Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,567,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,159 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of AbbVie worth $1,787,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.5% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.1% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

ABBV traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

