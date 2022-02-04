Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce $367.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.97 million and the highest is $376.00 million. Guild reported sales of $454.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281. The company has a market capitalization of $792.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

