$53.98 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce $53.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $194.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,287 shares of company stock valued at $736,636. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 856,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 11,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,518. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

