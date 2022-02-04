Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 449,836 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Enertopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

