Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.05.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.85 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $233.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

