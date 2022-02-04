Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $730.91

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.91 ($9.83) and traded as low as GBX 672 ($9.03). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 695 ($9.34), with a volume of 11,340 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 850 ($11.43) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 850 ($11.43) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 800 ($10.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £406.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 696.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 729.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

