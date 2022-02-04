Zacks: Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will announce sales of $342.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.99 million and the lowest is $338.80 million. DouYu International reported sales of $347.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 71,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,788. The company has a market cap of $742.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. DouYu International has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

