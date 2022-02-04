Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

