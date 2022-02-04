Madison Wealth Management Makes New $468,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

TFC stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.