BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Position Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,488 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $4,008,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $173,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

