Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.91 EPS.

TTEK stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.28. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,992. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

