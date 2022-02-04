8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGHT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,263. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

