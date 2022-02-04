Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Hologic stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. 7,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.55.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.