FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.09.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.