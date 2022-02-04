Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by 98.2% over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

NYSE CLB opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

