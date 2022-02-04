Universal Currency Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Universal Currency has a total market capitalization of $43,959.13 and $5.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Currency is a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment system “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

