Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

