Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Newmont stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

