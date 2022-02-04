Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.